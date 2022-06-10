Maple Capital Management Inc. Acquires 18,366 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 208,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,366 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises 2.2% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $20,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,552,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786,406 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477,785 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,811,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,510 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $255,801,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,319,000 after buying an additional 1,229,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.19.

Shares of MS stock opened at $81.16 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $141.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

