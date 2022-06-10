Maple Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for 1.4% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $13,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CME. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,006,000 after buying an additional 2,795,636 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 88,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,347 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,495,000 after purchasing an additional 951,681 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,091,000 after purchasing an additional 603,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 856,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,723,000 after purchasing an additional 434,699 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total value of $919,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.73.

Shares of CME opened at $197.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.17. The stock has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.48. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

CME Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

