Maple Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.94 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.65 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.56.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.