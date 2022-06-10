Maple Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC stock opened at $163.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.35 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.97.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

