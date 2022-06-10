Maple Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,323 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.8% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $16,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $1,298,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,927.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,112 shares of company stock worth $9,283,967 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.96.

META opened at $181.90 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.00 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

