Maple Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Maple Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,190 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 37,352 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,013,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $1,011,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 821 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 60,122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,129,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.15.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $240.00 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.84. The stock has a market cap of $177.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

