Maple Capital Management Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Maple Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $293.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $318.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.39. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $280.21 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

