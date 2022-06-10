Maple Capital Management Inc. Takes $342,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,349,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037,773 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,688,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824,172 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,683,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054,026 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 531.6% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,080,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,676 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,705,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,651,000 after buying an additional 2,268,736 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.21 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.64.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

