Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.72.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGDPF. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.60 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGDPF traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,858. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.