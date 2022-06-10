Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Raised to $33.00 at Morgan Stanley

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil to $39.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.25.

NYSE MRO opened at $31.25 on Monday. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average is $22.27.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. The business’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.15%.

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 13,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $336,935.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 793,124 shares of company stock worth $20,492,948. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 8.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,806,000 after purchasing an additional 212,086 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 2.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,375,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after purchasing an additional 28,470 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 367.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 44.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,321,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,065,000 after purchasing an additional 407,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

