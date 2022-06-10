Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marchex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is ($0.01). Marchex also reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.01 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCHX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marchex in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marchex stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.89. 3,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,643. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $3.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.50 and a beta of 1.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHX. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Marchex by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 17.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Marchex by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 148,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marchex by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

