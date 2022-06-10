Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Markel were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MKL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Markel by 438.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,572,000 after purchasing an additional 136,327 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Markel by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,109,000 after purchasing an additional 21,267 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Markel by 111.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 39,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,978 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 76.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,127,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Markel by 734.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,798,000 after purchasing an additional 17,687 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel stock opened at $1,346.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,400.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,316.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $1,155.00 and a 1-year high of $1,519.24.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($5.46). Markel had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 72.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel purchased 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,305.14 per share, for a total transaction of $104,411.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,621. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.02, for a total transaction of $2,229,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 208 shares of company stock worth $272,649 over the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MKL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,470.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,506.67.

Markel Profile (Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.