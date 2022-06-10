Marlin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $6.98 Million (POND)

Marlin (POND) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. During the last week, Marlin has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One Marlin coin can now be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Marlin has a market cap of $43.90 million and $6.98 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Marlin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.43 or 0.00328026 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 546.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00033643 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.66 or 0.00439891 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 5,033,753,055 coins and its circulating supply is 3,906,753,055 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.