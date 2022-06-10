Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,586 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.08% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $20,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.27.

Shares of MLM opened at $332.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $316.73 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $351.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.12.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

