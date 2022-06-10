Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.53-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.47 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $56.48 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The company has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.59, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -39.34%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.44.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $3,440,932.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 331,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,708,853.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,216 shares of company stock valued at $14,891,753. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

