Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.53-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.47 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.
NASDAQ MRVL opened at $56.48 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The company has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.59, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.44.
In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $3,440,932.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 331,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,708,853.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,216 shares of company stock valued at $14,891,753. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.
About Marvell Technology (Get Rating)
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marvell Technology (MRVL)
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.