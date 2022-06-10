Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Director Charles K. Stevens III Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Masco stock opened at $56.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.78 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. Masco’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Masco’s payout ratio is 49.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,917,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,117,802,000 after purchasing an additional 688,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Masco by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,502,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,701,000 after acquiring an additional 221,519 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Masco by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,453,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,971,000 after acquiring an additional 315,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,386,000 after acquiring an additional 100,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Masco by 3.1% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,118,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,051,000 after acquiring an additional 124,036 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Bank of America downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.69.

About Masco (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

