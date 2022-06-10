Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

MHH stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. Mastech Digital has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.73. The stock has a market cap of $193.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.53.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

