Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
MHH stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. Mastech Digital has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.73. The stock has a market cap of $193.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.53.
About Mastech Digital (Get Rating)
