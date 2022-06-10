Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 271,261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 9,081,746 shares.The stock last traded at $82.54 and had previously closed at $84.25.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.04.

Get Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth $28,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.