Mather Group LLC. Buys 5,010 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 8,006.0% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 480,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 474,836 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 473,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,609,000 after buying an additional 93,869 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 452,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,786,000 after buying an additional 41,542 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 233.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 408,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,880,000 after acquiring an additional 285,776 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $70.20 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a one year low of $66.54 and a one year high of $88.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.39.

