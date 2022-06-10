Mather Group LLC. Buys Shares of 126,989 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 126,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

EFAV stock opened at $64.33 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.85.

