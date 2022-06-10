Mather Group LLC. Decreases Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,801 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Mather Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $53,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,010,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,762,000 after purchasing an additional 116,209 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,358,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,155,000 after purchasing an additional 378,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,418,000 after purchasing an additional 78,343 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,630,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,241,000 after acquiring an additional 207,961 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,042,000 after acquiring an additional 44,876 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $119.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.26. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $118.78 and a 12-month high of $132.23.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
