Mather Group LLC. Decreases Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,801 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Mather Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $53,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,010,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,762,000 after purchasing an additional 116,209 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,358,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,155,000 after purchasing an additional 378,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,418,000 after purchasing an additional 78,343 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,630,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,241,000 after acquiring an additional 207,961 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,042,000 after acquiring an additional 44,876 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $119.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.26. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $118.78 and a 12-month high of $132.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.101 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.