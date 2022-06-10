Mather Group LLC. Decreases Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,864,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,684,280 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 3.4% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mather Group LLC. owned about 1.84% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $173,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 326,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after buying an additional 20,043 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 127,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 284,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 27,021 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,465,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $26.13 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.24.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

