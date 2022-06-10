Mather Group LLC. Grows Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $12,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $112.95 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.80 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.61 and its 200 day moving average is $109.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

ATO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.56.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

