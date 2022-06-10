Mather Group LLC. Has $18.84 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,581 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $18,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD stock opened at $154.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.75 and a 200-day moving average of $162.66. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $148.79 and a one year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.