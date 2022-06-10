Mather Group LLC. Makes New $4.75 Million Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 38,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,752,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $111.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.60 and a 200 day moving average of $117.01. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $106.16 and a 52 week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

