Mather Group LLC. Purchases 5,349 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 0.05% of Clorox worth $11,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,285,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Clorox by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,768,000 after buying an additional 327,488 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $48,724,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,971,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 351,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,350,000 after purchasing an additional 251,543 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.64.

Shares of CLX opened at $132.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.29. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $127.02 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

