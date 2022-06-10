Mather Group LLC. Purchases 83,982 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1,365.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,982 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $7,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $71.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.89. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

