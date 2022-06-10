Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MTRX. Guggenheim raised Matrix Service from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matrix Service from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Matrix Service stock opened at $6.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $177.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average is $7.30. Matrix Service has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $11.76.

Matrix Service ( NASDAQ:MTRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. On average, analysts expect that Matrix Service will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keene & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Matrix Service in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Matrix Service in the fourth quarter valued at $773,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 69.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 209,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 85,594 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

