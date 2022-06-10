Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.52–$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.23 million.Matterport also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.15–$0.13 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.22. 101,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,416,900. Matterport has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.69. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 53.37% and a negative net margin of 233.50%. The firm had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Matterport will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush lowered Matterport from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matterport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.84.

In other Matterport news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 868,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $4,715,450.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,194,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,083,686.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 74,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $374,096.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 749,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,957.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,030,550 shares of company stock worth $10,842,508. 24.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

