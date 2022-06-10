McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) to Issue $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.455 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

McGrath RentCorp has increased its dividend by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. McGrath RentCorp has a payout ratio of 38.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to earn $4.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.4%.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $80.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $91.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.45.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $145.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.41 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 14.21%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $83,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,200 shares in the company, valued at $765,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $115,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $418,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $361,690 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,843 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 538.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MGRC. StockNews.com lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.