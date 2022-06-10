Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Trading Up 17.1%

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 17.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GETVF shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mediaset España Comunicación from €7.00 ($7.53) to €7.65 ($8.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mediaset España Comunicación from €8.90 ($9.57) to €7.50 ($8.06) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded Mediaset España Comunicación from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.15 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Mediaset España Comunicación from €6.10 ($6.56) to €6.50 ($6.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mediaset España Comunicación from €5.50 ($5.91) to €5.60 ($6.02) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mediaset España Comunicación currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.99.

Get Mediaset España Comunicación alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51.

Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising TELECINCO, FactorÃ­a de FicciÃ³n, BOING, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and Be Mad. It is also involved in the production and broadcast of audiovisual content; provision of news agency services; exploitation of advertising space on television channels; and advertising promotion activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.