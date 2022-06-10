Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Lowered to $114.00 at Morgan Stanley

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $114.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.52.

NYSE:MDT opened at $93.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.68. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $93.17 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $125.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,349,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $481,525,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 680.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,700 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

