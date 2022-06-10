Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 451,258 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $46,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Atlantic Securities downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.52.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.58. 71,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,968,382. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $124.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $93.17 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 67.56%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

