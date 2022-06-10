Meme Market Capitalization Hits $11.47 Million (MEME)

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 10th. Over the last week, Meme has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Meme coin can now be purchased for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular exchanges. Meme has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00188083 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004360 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000462 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00009733 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001152 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.57 or 0.00328498 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

About Meme

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.