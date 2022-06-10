Memetic / PepeCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $43.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $43.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00190231 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004350 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000471 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00009178 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001159 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.33 or 0.00328016 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

