Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMSI shares. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $394,925.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,060.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MMSI traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.49. 5,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,168. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.30 and a 200 day moving average of $61.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $275.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.46 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

