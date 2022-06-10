MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,125 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 0.3% of MetLife Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $59,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Adobe stock traded down $34.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $391.71. 115,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879,930. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.27 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $417.37 and its 200 day moving average is $485.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $185.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08.
In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $568.64.
Adobe Profile (Get Rating)
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
