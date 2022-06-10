MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,125 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 0.3% of MetLife Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $59,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $34.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $391.71. 115,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879,930. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.27 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $417.37 and its 200 day moving average is $485.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $185.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $568.64.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

