MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,321 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,349 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $47,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $82,459,000 after purchasing an additional 102,792 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,841,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. UBS Group set a $173.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.59.

NKE stock traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.67. The company had a trading volume of 73,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,553,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $180.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.27. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.46 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.