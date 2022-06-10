MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 552,356 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 10,490 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 0.8% of MetLife Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $162,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Ascension Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 954,380 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $280,692,000 after buying an additional 25,380 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.77.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $11.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.98. The company had a trading volume of 896,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,835,808. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $422.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.78 and its 200-day moving average is $242.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,560 shares of company stock valued at $36,674,489. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.