MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $50.86 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 858,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,285 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $50,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,263,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694,169 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,105 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,878 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $167,161,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $146,372,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KO. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $831,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 435,719 shares of company stock valued at $28,182,668 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $61.52. The stock had a trading volume of 302,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,001,228. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.04 and a 200 day moving average of $61.07. The stock has a market cap of $266.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

