MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 569,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $44,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $1.78 on Friday, reaching $64.51. 1,060,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,566,206. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

