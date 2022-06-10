MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,855,000 iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,855,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $378,345,000. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of MetLife Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

LQD traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.24. 872,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,263,118. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.18 and a one year high of $136.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.64.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

