MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,240,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 137,389 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.3% of MetLife Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $73,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.12. The company had a trading volume of 732,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,813,684. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.52. The stock has a market cap of $281.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.70 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

