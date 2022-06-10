MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 22,098 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,098 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $26,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 115,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $6,798,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 13,478 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $1,366,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.69.

Shares of IBM traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.38. The stock had a trading volume of 85,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,353,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

