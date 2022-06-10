MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,988 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,670 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $39,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on LOW. Citigroup cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.95.

LOW stock traded down $6.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,154. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.44 and its 200-day moving average is $223.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.22 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $120.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.