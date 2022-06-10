MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,968 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $28,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in ServiceNow by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,603,000 after acquiring an additional 241,296 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after acquiring an additional 86,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,048,000 after acquiring an additional 106,519 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,748,000 after acquiring an additional 305,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,414,000 after acquiring an additional 352,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $101,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,470 shares of company stock worth $9,406,060. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $639.84.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $20.65 on Friday, hitting $471.57. The stock had a trading volume of 24,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 427.15, a P/E/G ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $480.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $548.58.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

