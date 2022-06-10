MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,055 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $32,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,875,000 after buying an additional 2,152,766 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,783,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,283 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,512 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,049,000 after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,333,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,702,000 after purchasing an additional 214,617 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

PM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.58. 38,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,808,891. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.20. The company has a market cap of $157.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

