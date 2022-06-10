MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) versus Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Head to Head Analysis

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MetroCity Bankshares and Banco Bradesco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MetroCity Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Bradesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares MetroCity Bankshares and Banco Bradesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MetroCity Bankshares 45.04% 23.89% 2.37% Banco Bradesco 19.74% 17.68% 1.59%

Volatility and Risk

MetroCity Bankshares has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bradesco has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MetroCity Bankshares and Banco Bradesco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MetroCity Bankshares $142.54 million 3.54 $61.70 million $2.66 7.45 Banco Bradesco $22.16 billion 1.57 $4.07 billion $0.39 8.28

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than MetroCity Bankshares. MetroCity Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Bradesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.5% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

MetroCity Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. MetroCity Bankshares pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Bradesco pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

MetroCity Bankshares beats Banco Bradesco on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It provides consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also offers construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgage, small business administration, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services. It serves small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company operates 19 full-service branch locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas, and Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Doraville, Georgia.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

