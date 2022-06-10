Metronome (MET) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $18,361.00

Metronome (MET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 9th. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $20.84 million and $18,361.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One Metronome coin can now be bought for about $1.49 or 0.00004938 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.92 or 0.00332027 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.77 or 0.00437836 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00030763 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,164,831 coins and its circulating supply is 14,020,257 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

