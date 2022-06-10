MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $34.32 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.16.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

MGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.93.

In other news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MGM Resorts International (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.